‘Chaddi gang’ strikes in Kuntloor

A group of unidentified persons impersonating as notorious 'chaddi gang', broke into two houses again in Kuntloor village of Hayathnagar on the outskirts of the city late on Thursday.

They decamped with about 20 Tula of gold jewellery and around ₹ 70,000 in cash. This is for the second time in the last month that alleged chaddi gang committed the offence in Kuntloor village.

On October 24, the gang broke into a house and fled with 10 Tula of gold jewellery and around ₹ 45,000 and the police have not yet arrested them. Hayathnagar inspector K Satish said that around 1 a.m. the gang members gained entry inside the houses and threatened the inmates, before decamping with the booty.

“They were in a group of five to six holding sticks,” he said. Soon after getting information, police teams rushed to the spot, collected clues, fingerprints and launched a manhunt for the gang. The victims told police that the gang members were speaking Telugu, while usually, the chaddi gangs are from North India. “When they left our house, I picked up an axe and tried to chase them, but a team of police officials, who were standing a few metres away from our house, were watching them (gang members) disappear in the dark,” a woman victim said, adding that police were mute spectators when the gang was on the run.