Celebrate Ganesh puja in homes: Talasani

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav has appealed to citizens to limit the festivities of Ganesh Navratri to their respective homes in view of COVID-19.
Addressing a review meeting in his chambers on Monday along with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Mr. Srinivas Yadav also said a total of 80,000 environment-friendly clay Ganesh idols, which have been procured by HMDA, will be distributed through GHMC to those who wish to purchase.
He also instructed the Commissioner, Endowments, to ensure that the Navratri worship is performed in traditional manner in all Ganesh temples under the department for all the nine days. Asserting that the Telangana government gives importance to all cultural events, the Minister assured State celebration of Bonalu and Ganesh Navartri festivals next year with much fanfare.
GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner, Endowments Anil Kumar, Police Commissioners Anjani Kumar, V.C. Sajjanar, and Mahesh Bhagavat respectively of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, and representatives of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and Vishwa Hindu Parishad attended the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath