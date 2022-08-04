Casino operator files complaint with cyber police
Casino businessman Chikoti Praveen Kumar, who is being quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, approached the Hyderabad city’s cyber police to lodge a complaint.
He said some unidentified persons have created a Twitter account in his name and were publishing content that was “false” and “misleading”. The propaganda was defaming his image in public, he added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.