Case against Venugopal, Kasim condemned

Human Rights Forum has condemned cases against the editor of Veekshanam journal N. Venugopal and member of Revolutionary Writers’ Association (Virasam) Kasim, under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and the Telangana Public Security Act.

The report submitted by the police to the court with regard to the cases provided wrong details, and cited them as absconding, HRF alleged in a press release here on Saturday. Their names have been clubbed with others arrested on allegations of having ties with banned CPI (Maoist). All these facts point to a conspiracy by Telangana police, as both the intellectuals are being critical about government and its policies. The cases amount to repression of their freedom of expression.

HRF has, through the press note, demanded withdrawal of cases againt Mr. Venugopal and Prof. Kasim, besides release of all leaders of people’s organisations forthwith.