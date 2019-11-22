Case against AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owasi

Saidabad police have registered a case against AIMIM party MLA Akbaruddin Owasi following the directions of a local court on a private complaint filed by Kashimshetty Karunasagar, a city-based advocate.

Mr. Karunasagar had filed a complaint in August in the 14th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court accusing Mr. Owaisi of making a hate speech during their party meeting on July 23 this year.

“On November 16, the court gave directions to investigate the complaint and register a case, and report before it on or before December 23,” said inspector K. Srinivas.

The advocate further alleged Mr. Owasi made provocative statements against a section of society.

After examining the video recording of his speech, the police registered a case under Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 153-B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code against the Chandrayangutta MLA and served him a notice.

It may be recalled that in August this year the Karimnagar three town police registered a case against Mr. Owaisi on similar charges.