CARE hospitals to partner with Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL-2024

March 25, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad-based Care Hospitals has announced its partnership with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the official medical partner for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL-2024). As the official medical partner, Care Hospitals will offer injury management and healthcare expertise to the players, officials and staff.

“CARE Hospitals is committed to providing healthcare services to the players, and this partnership allows us to extend our expertise to the sports arena,” said Jasdeep Singh, group CEO of Care Hospitals.

CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad K. Shanmugam echoed the sentiment saying: “The health and well-being of our players, officials and staff are of utmost importance, and we are confident that Care Hospitals’ expertise will provide our team with the best medical support possible.”