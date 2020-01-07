Car donated to Red Cross Blood Bank

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Information Systems Centre at HiTec City donated a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car to Red Cross Blood Bank, Vidyanagar.

The donation was made under the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative.

Chief General Manager of Information Systems, D.N. Vijayendra Kumar handed over the car keys to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the president of Indian Red Cross Society-Telangana, at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The Governor called upon other public sector organisations and corporates to donate liberally to the Society.