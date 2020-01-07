Hyderabad

Car donated to Red Cross Blood Bank

HPCL officials handing over key to a car to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

HPCL officials handing over key to a car to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

more-in

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Information Systems Centre at HiTec City donated a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car to Red Cross Blood Bank, Vidyanagar.

The donation was made under the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative.

Chief General Manager of Information Systems, D.N. Vijayendra Kumar handed over the car keys to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the president of Indian Red Cross Society-Telangana, at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The Governor called upon other public sector organisations and corporates to donate liberally to the Society.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 12:00:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/car-donated-to-red-cross-blood-bank/article30507083.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY