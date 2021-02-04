Cancer awareness programme held at CCC complex

Calling up people to face cancer boldly, City Civil Court Chief Judge C. Sumalatha on Thursday observed that early diagnosis would help emerge victoriously from cancer. Speaking at a cancer awareness programme and free health camp at CCC complex in Old City, the Chief Judge said healthy life is everyone’s right.

Women should come forward to get tested at regular intervals and no one should get scared about the cancer since medical treatment was available. The camp was convened with the help of MNJ Cancer Hospital. Early detection of cancer helped treat several patients successfully, Hospital Director N. Jayalatha said.

Lawyers, members of the court staff and residents of Purana Haveli availed the services of free tests at the camp. Fourteen different types of tests were conducted at 16 counters. COVID-19 tests were conducted for 560 persons.