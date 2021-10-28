‘Cancel Huzurabad byelection’

Congress takes the issue to New Delhi

Congress has taken the Huzurabad bypoll to the national capital with a delegation of the Telangana Congress meeting the Election Commission of India and demanding cancellation of the bypoll, alleging that the TRS and the BJP, the ruling parties in the State and at the Centre, were resorting to brazen abuse of power.

The delegation consisting of AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, AICC Secretary (Organisation) Challa Vamshichand Reddy, former TPCC working president, J Kusuma Kumar and TPCC general secretary H Venugopal Rao, met the ECI and presented ‘evidence on violation of rules, misuse of power, illegal and unconstitutional practices and distribution of money’.

“It is extremely disheartening that TRS and BJP are resorting to brazen abuse of power and obstructing the conduct of a free and fair election, demeaning democracy. Distribution of cash, gifts like saris, utensils, sports kits, watches, silver and gold ornaments, two-wheelers, four-wheelers and other expensive items was done,” Mr. Sravan said at a news conference later. He said that instead of conducting elections, the EC should auction MLA and MP seats.

He said as the campaigning ended on Wednesday, TRS and BJP leaders were distributing money covers with each containing ₹6,000 to ₹10,000e. Alcohol is also flowing, wreaking havoc with local families. He said the disgusting factor was that in spite of media reporting distribution of money, neither police nor other officials had taken action.

“Congress firmly feels that the conduct of a fair and free election in Huzurabad is completely ruled out and therefore urging the Chief Election Commissioner, to urgently intervene and cancel the Huzurabad byelection and conduct it only after replacing the entire biased government machinery from election duty, including Shashank Goel, the present Chief Electoral Officer and other police officers”.

Mr. Sravan alleged that Telangana police were playing a role in making the byelection undemocratic. In many cases police were attacking opposition leaders for highlighting the mistakes and illegal practices of ruling parties during the campaign.