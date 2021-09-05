Campaign against child abuse launched

Bharosa Hyderabad to reach out to schools, hospitals and orphanages

‘We Can’, a campaign against child abuse by Hyderabad city police was launched here on Saturday.

The campaign, which was launched at Bharosa centre, includes an extensive awareness drive aimed at stopping and preventing child abuse followed up by a strong action plan making children aware of their safety.

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar has flagged off the campaign in the presence of Women Development and Child Welfare Commissioner D. Divya, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty and officers.

Speaking on the occasion Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel shared the recent success stories of the cases that Bharosa dealt with resulting in 30 years of rigorous imprisonment in one case and 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in another case to the accused, and also ₹8 lakh compensation in first case and ₹4 lakh compensation in a second case to the victims.

She mentioned that, as part of the CyberSmart programme, in collaboration with WNS Cares Foundation, the city police created awareness among children of 100 schools.

“For this new campaign, Bharosa Hyderabad will reach all the stakeholders, from schools to hospitals to orphanages resulting in widespread awareness against child sexual abuse across the sections,” Ms. Goel said.

Femina Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi has taken up the cause of preventing and stopping child sexual abuse and is proud to be associated with Bharosa as part of her Project 1098 initiated to promote the safety and security of children.