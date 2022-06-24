Call to reduce C-sections, increase normal deliveries

Collector R.V. Karnan called upon field level health functionaries to play a catalyst role in spearheading a vigorous campaign to reduce caesarean sections and increase normal deliveries across the district.

He was speaking at a one-day training programme on prevention of seasonal diseases, including dengue, and application of A-Shield app, organised by the district medical and health department here on Friday.

ANMs, ASHA and Anganwadi workers participated in the programme. The Collector exhorted the field staff to work in tandem to help the district secure the top position in terms of institutional deliveries and spread awareness about the importance of haemoglobin (Hb) tests to effectively tackle anaemia among pregnant women.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Garima Agarwal, Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, DM&HO Dr Juveria and others were present.