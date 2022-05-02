Call for unified fight against ‘anti-farmer’ policies

Rythu Sangarshana Sabha will provide impetus to farmers’ movements: CLP leader Vikramarka

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with a host of senior party leaders, addressing a press conference in Hanamkonda on Monday after reviewing arrangements for the Rythu Sangarshana Sabha slated for May 6. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Rythu Sangarshana Sabha to be addressed by Congress leader and Parliament member Rahul Gandhi in Hanamkonda on May 6 will help demonstrate our strong resolve to stand solidly behind the distressed farmers in the State and fight against the “government apathy” towards their miserable plight, said Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

It is the collective responsibility of all of us to express our solidarity with the distressed farmers hit hard by the “anti-farmer” policies of both the TRS government in the State and the BJP regime at the Centre, he said, calling upon all sections of people to attend the Rythu Sangarshana Sabha in large numbers to raise a unified voice against the “anti-farmer” policies.

Mr. Vikramarka along with a host of senior party leaders, including the Nalgonda MP and former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, visited the Arts College grounds in Hanamkonda late on Monday afternoon to take stock of the arrangements for the Rythu Sangarshana Sabha.

Later, speaking to mediapersons he slammed the TRS government for allegedly leaving the farmers in despair by thrusting “inconsistent” policies on the farming community.

“The farmers in Telangana, carved out by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi, are living in misery due to the TRS’s incoherent policies,” he charged, reiterating that the Rythu Sangarshana Sabha will provide a new direction to build mass movements with a renewed vigour to protect the interests of farmers.