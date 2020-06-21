Cable-stayed bridge for walkers on weekends

Durgam Cheruvu is going to be the next weekend destination in the city, after Hussainsagar, thanks to the decision taken by the government to make the cable-stayed bridge an exclusively pedestrian zone on weekends.
The bridge is set to be launched by July-end, an official statement by GHMC said.
No vehicles
Chief Engineer (Projects) R. Sreedhar said vehicles would not be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays after the launch, and tourists would be allowed only to walk on the bridge.
Vehicles should be parked in the area earmarked for the purpose, from where people should walk up to the bridge, to enjoy the view. Durgam Cheruvu is being touted as the world’s largest extradosed cable-stayed bridge in concrete. While the bridge was in place as early as in February, the remaining works such as installation of side railings and lighting have been delayed owing to the lockdown imposed for controlling COVID-19 spread.
Flyover
Besides, launch of the bridge has to be clubbed with completion of the flyover on Road No.45 in Jubilee Hills, if it is of any use for the commuters.
The flyover would take more time, up to July-end, officials said. Once launched, the cable-stayed bridge would reduce the distance between Madhapur and Jubilee Hills and ease traffic congestion on Road No.36, Jubilee Hills, officials said. Cost of its construction is ₹184 crore.
