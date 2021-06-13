Businessman found dead

A 47-year-old man was found dead at a private venture in Rampally village of Keesara mandal in Medchal Malkajgiri district on Sunday.

Police said that Paidala Venkat Reddy, a businessman from Nagaram, ended his life by hanging from a tree in a venture. “Owing to financial problems he resorted to the extreme step,” Keesara police said, adding that a case was registered and a probe is on.

Suicide bid

At Chandrayangutta, a woman journalist tried to kill herself by consuming sleeping pills.

Police said that the victim, Syeda Naheeda Quadri (37), editor-in-chief of NTQ24 News, was being abused and harassed by another journalist Syed Saleem on YouTube and other social media platforms.

“Even yesterday Syed Saleem went live on Facebook during which he abused Ms. Naheeda in filthy language and made obscene gestures. As a result she slipped into depression and resorted to the extreme step,” the victim’s daughter Syeda Nabiha told police.

Earlier, they lodged complaints against Syed Saleem with Chandrayangutta police and even Cyber Crimes, but in vain.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.