Hyderabad

Burglar arrested, gold and silver worth ₹32 lakh recovered

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressing a press meet on Saturday. Police recovered 61.7 tolas of gold ornaments and 1.10 kg silver ornaments.  

The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) along with Siddipet police apprehended a notorious house burglar on Saturday.

Md. Saddam Ali alias Imran committed the offences in Siddipet, Guntur and Warangal commissionerates. Police recovered 61.7 tolas of gold ornaments and 1.10 kg silver ornaments worth ₹32 lakh from his possession.

The 23-year-old accused is a native of Boduppal and was involved in 53 burglaries in Telangana. He along with his associate Pothu Raju alias Raju from Malkajgiri started committing the offences at Malkajgiri and were sent to jail in 2015. But, even after being released, he continued to commit the crime.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 11:50:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/burglar-arrested-gold-and-silver-worth-32-lakh-recovered/article34234440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY