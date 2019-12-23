Bullet injury victim, familytight-lipped: police

The 18-year-old girl from Jahanuma in Bahadurpura did not consult any doctor but applied turmeric and other home remedies to heal the bullet injury, police said.

On Sunday, the doctors of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences had lodged a complaint with the Punjagutta police stating that a bullet was found lodged near the spinal cord of Asma Begum, who was discharged from hospital in the afternoon the same day.

“Neither the victim nor her parents are willing to reveal details of how she suffered a bullet injury. We are counselling them to tell the details,” said Punjagutta Assistant Commissioner of Police M. Thirupathanna.

He said Asma had been undergoing treatment for backache at NIMS since 2017 and doctors put her on conservative treatment.

Since her backache did not subside, they investigated and found a foreign object. When the doctors operated upon her, they found the small metal object, which they later identified as a bullet, said the ACP.

“If the bullet had hit her from a short distance, it would not have stuck in the body,” he said, adding that a probe was on to ascertain the exact reason.