Budget allotment not to fill pockets: BJP

BJP State president K. Laxman objected to Municipal Administration & IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s criticism of the Union Budget and caustically stated that the Centre “allocates funds ministry-wise and department-wise and on the basis of projects taken up for the welfare of people, but not to fill pockets in the name of major projects.”

“Mr. Rao is indulging in disseminating false information about the Central government and is levelling baseless allegations to cover up the TRS government’s inefficiency and failures,” he charged, and asked how many funds were brought Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao when he was minister in the UPA government at the Centre.

Once again, the BJP president challenged Mr. Rama Rao to an ‘open debate’ on Central funds released by the Modi Government to the State. He blamed the TRS government of depending only on excise revenue and not exploring other revenue resources. He also advised Majlis leader Asaduddin Owaisi “to watch the movie till the end to understand” rather than complaining about lengthy budget speech.

Mr. Laxman claimed the budget has been welcomed by people of all walks of life, including the poor and the middle class, and asserted that it would boost the economy. Top priority has been given to the education sector, skill development, infrastructure and promotion of industry. A 16-point action formula has also been mooted to double income of farmers, he explained.

Despite people giving a mandate for the TRS twice, the BJP did not discriminate and funds were disbursed for several welfare schemes. Few more could not be implemented because the government here had failed to allocate its share which deprived people getting benefit of Central government schemes, he said.

He also felicitated 12 corporators and councillors, including a Muslim woman corporator elected from Mahabubnagar. Vice president Malla Reddy, general secretary Chinta Sambamurthy, former MP Jitender Reddy, Sudhakar Sharma and others were present.