Budget allocation for city development not enough: MIM

Party wants govt. to complete MGBS-Falaknuma stretch of Metro Rail

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has requested the State government sanction more funds and projects for the development of Hyderabad, particularly the Old City and the allocations made in the budget are not sufficient.

Participating in the general discussion on budget in the Assembly on Saturday, Mohd. Moazam Khan of MIM said the Charminar pedestrianisation had been going on for ages and it was the poor hawkers who bear the brunt most whenever the work was taken up in bits and pieces. He pointed out that no allocation was made for flood proofing and not all the flood-affected families were given the relief amount so far.

Stating that funds allocated for development works in the GHMC area were insufficient, Mr. Khan said the government was talking about taking up new phases of Metro Rail without completing the MGBS-Falaknuma stretch of the first phase in spite of repeated requests from the legislators of Old City area. He sought to know from the government when the TRAM project between Mozamjahi Market and Charminar would be taken up.

On the development of Musi River Front project, the MIM legislator said it was limited to only to talk for the last five years and in spite of allocation of funds in the every budget, no amount was spent on it so far. An amount of ₹200 crore was allocated in this budget too but he said he was not sure how much of it would be spent this time too.

Mr. Khan further requested the government to construct camp offices for the City legislators. In spite of the availability of government land in several constituencies work on the offices was yet to be taken up. He also sought to know why the allocation for minorities development was not being spent completely every year.

Peddi Sudarshan Reddy of TRS also participated in the general discussion on budget and complimented the government for presented a comprehensive budget aimed at growth of all sectors.