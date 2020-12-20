B.Tech graduate found dead

The body of an engineering graduate from Visakhapatnam was found dead in Durgam Cheruvu in Madhapur here on Sunday.

Madhapur police said the victim, Shaik Bilal Hussain (24), reportedly jumped into the lake, and passer-by who noticed the body alerted police. Bilal came to Hyderabad on the morning of December 18 from Visakhapatnam. “We suspect he was depressed as he couldn’t find a job and resorted to the extreme step,” police said, adding that Bilal’s parents were informed about the incident and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

There is always someone to listen on +914066202000 at suicide intervention centre Roshni in case of any emotional breakdown.