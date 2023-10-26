HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS regime will collapse like ‘crumbling pillars’ of its ‘poorly-constructed’ structures: Narayana

October 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana has alleged that the cracks that developed on the upper layer of the bituminous road of the cable-stayed bridge in Karimnagar in less than six months of its inauguration laid bare the hollow claims of the BRS government about development.

Speaking to the media after visiting the bridge across Manair river here on Thursday, Mr. Narayana alleged that the poor quality of works on the much-hyped 500-metre-long cable-stayed bridge proved the tall claims of the BRS regime about beautification of Karimnagar and Manair River Front Project hollow.

Referring to the sinking of a few piers (pillars) of the Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, he said, “The BRS regime will collapse soon as the crumbling pillars of its poorly-constructed structures.”

He demanded a judicial inquiry into the ‘poor quality’ of works of the BRS government’s much-touted projects worth hundreds of crores to prove the ‘politician-contractor’ nexus and take action against the ‘errant contractors’.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.