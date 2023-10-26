BRS regime will collapse like ‘crumbling pillars’ of its ‘poorly-constructed’ structures: Narayana

October 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana has alleged that the cracks that developed on the upper layer of the bituminous road of the cable-stayed bridge in Karimnagar in less than six months of its inauguration laid bare the hollow claims of the BRS government about development.

Speaking to the media after visiting the bridge across Manair river here on Thursday, Mr. Narayana alleged that the poor quality of works on the much-hyped 500-metre-long cable-stayed bridge proved the tall claims of the BRS regime about beautification of Karimnagar and Manair River Front Project hollow.

Referring to the sinking of a few piers (pillars) of the Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, he said, “The BRS regime will collapse soon as the crumbling pillars of its poorly-constructed structures.”

He demanded a judicial inquiry into the ‘poor quality’ of works of the BRS government’s much-touted projects worth hundreds of crores to prove the ‘politician-contractor’ nexus and take action against the ‘errant contractors’.