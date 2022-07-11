Boxer Nikhat to be the face of Hyderabad Marathon
5k run on Aug.27 to be followed by 10k, full and half marathons on Aug.28
Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will be the face of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon scheduled to be held on August 27 and 28, featuring about 15,000 runners in different categories. The announcement was made at the event launch here on Monday.
Nikhat, speaking via video call, said she was happy to be associated with the marathon: “I am glad that Hyderabad Runners has been actively involved in helping people lead active lifestyles and making running the preferred form of fitness activity.”
She also appealed to citizens to register and participate in the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, the largest community fitness event in the city.
“The preparations are in full swing for the marathon which has become one of the biggest draws for runners across India. About 35,000 volunteers, 250 medical personnel, city officials from different wings of the State government, including the police, will join hands to make the event a grand success,” Race director Prashant Morparia said.
“The curtain raiser will be a 5K run on August 27, followed by the 10K, half-marathon (21.1k) and full-marathon on August 28,” he added.
