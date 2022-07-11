Boxer Nikhat to be the face of Hyderabad Marathon

5k run on Aug.27 to be followed by 10k, full and half marathons on Aug.28

NMDC chairman-cum-managing director Sumit Deb, CMD, IDFC First Bank CMO T.V. Naarayan, and race director-Hyderabad Runners Prashant Morparia at an event to launch the Hyderabad Marathon on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will be the face of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon scheduled to be held on August 27 and 28, featuring about 15,000 runners in different categories. The announcement was made at the event launch here on Monday.

Nikhat, speaking via video call, said she was happy to be associated with the marathon: “I am glad that Hyderabad Runners has been actively involved in helping people lead active lifestyles and making running the preferred form of fitness activity.”

World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen. | Photo Credit: File photo

She also appealed to citizens to register and participate in the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, the largest community fitness event in the city.

“The preparations are in full swing for the marathon which has become one of the biggest draws for runners across India. About 35,000 volunteers, 250 medical personnel, city officials from different wings of the State government, including the police, will join hands to make the event a grand success,” Race director Prashant Morparia said.

“The curtain raiser will be a 5K run on August 27, followed by the 10K, half-marathon (21.1k) and full-marathon on August 28,” he added.