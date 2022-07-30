Boot camp beckons entrepreneurs

ICRISAT, TEZ invite applications for camp to be held from Aug. 3-5

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ) are calling for applications from entrepreneurs and innovators for its online agriculture and food-tech business idea boot camp. The camp hosted by ICRISAT’s Agri-Business Incubator will be held from August 3 to 5.

The three-day programme is for entrepreneurs planning to enter the agriculture and food-tech start-up domain, and also for early-stage ventures looking to calibrate their business model. The sessions will cover emerging entrepreneurship opportunities in the agri-business sector, guide participants in developing the problem statement and value proposition, build the business model, and provide an overview of the ag-tech support system.

“The camp offers entrepreneurs a platform to discuss their business ideas in upcoming sectors like agri-fintech, farm-gate value addition, climate change resilience and adaptation with our experts,” said CEO of Agribusiness and Innovation Platform-ICRISAT, Aravazhi Selvaraj.

The training will include a one-on-one mentoring session with ICRISAT and TEZ incubation team. Prominent domain experts like National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises director general S. Glory Swarupa, TEZ managing director Nandita Sethi, Recyckal Foundation chief impact officer Viiveck Verma, Urban Kisan co-founder Sairam Paricherla, and CEO of Center for Innovation and Agripreneurship-MANAGE Saravanan Raj will interact with the participants.