Hyderabad

Books dwell on irrigation aspects

Irrigation engineer S. Narasimha Rao (right) presenting two books on irrigation co-authored by him to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

Chief Engineer (IS&WR) S. Narasimha Rao co-authored the books

Chief Engineer (Inter State & Water Resources) in the Irrigation Department S. Narasimha Rao presented two books titled An overview on Indian rivers water sharing agreements and Significance of agricultural aspects in water disputes to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday.

Co-authored by Mr. Narasimha Rao, who leads the technical team that assists advocates arguing for Telangana before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II or Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, along with a few other engineers, they are published by the IS&WR wing of the Irrigation Department. Accompanied by Officer on Special Duty (Irrigation) in the Chief Minister’s Office Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Mr. Narasimha Rao presented the books to the Chief Minister at Prgathi Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Narasimha Rao stated that the first book – An Overview on Indian Rivers Water Sharing Agreements – is an attempt made to put together comprehensive noting on various agreements that were made while resolving inter-State river water sharing process, mainly in India. It also has glimpses on some overseas agreements.

Detailed analysis of various agreements in the book offer a comprehensive as well as inter-disciplinary focus to combine scientific and hydrological understanding with social and legal dimensions of water management, said the Chief Engineer, who co-authored the book with K. Venkata Narayana, Y.M. Gopala Krishna and N. Ravi Shanker.

The second book – Significance of Agricultural Aspects in Water Disputes – gives a scientific analysis of agricultural aspects by Narmada and Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunals in deciding the allocations. Mr. Narasimha Rao said an attempt was made through the book to present a comprehensive study of the scientific assessment of crop water requirement.

Co-authored along with V. Raghunath Sharma and M.K. Krishnan, the book also underscores the significance of study of soil texture and suitability to crops at 1:10,000 scale and for assessment of special needs. It also covers the approach made on these aspects by various tribunals.

Telangana
