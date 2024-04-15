GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Book on India’s road to renaissance launched in Hyderabad

April 15, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Founder of Foundation for Democratic Reforms Jaya Prakash Narayana, former UN official Bhimeswara Challa, chairman of Administrative Staff College of India K. Padmanabhaiah, editor of The Times Forum Ram Manohar Reddy and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India D. Subba Rao launch the book India—The Road to Renaissance: A Vision and an Agenda at ASCI Bella Vista Campus in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former UN official Bhimeswara Challa on Monday unveiled his latest book India—the Road to Renaissance: A Vision and an Agenda at an event at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Bella Vista campus.

Mr. Challa delivered a comprehensive overview of the book, touching upon its key themes. “The book acts as a stark mirror, revealing the moral decay, institutional stagnation and societal challenges facing the Indian Republic,” he said. “It represents my fervent appeal for a rejuvenated India—a call to action for all those unwilling to settle for the status quo and who aspire to a brighter future for our nation,” he added.

The launch also featured a panel of experts and retired bureaucrats, including Jaya Prakash Narayana. Acknowledging the flexibility of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Narayana, however, countered the notion of its failure by citing examples of successful power transitions.

He lamented the shortcomings in local governance, attributing them to broader democratic deficiencies. “India has become a true federal state, although the quality is diminishing. The way forward includes economic growth, fiscal discipline, genuine education, property rights and dispute resolution,” he said.

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Duvvuri Subbarao underlined the importance of the rule of law, underscoring its role in safeguarding citizens against government overreach. He stressed the necessity of a robust state apparatus to enforce the rule of law impartially. Furthermore, he highlighted democratic accountability and the need for accountable governance and robust institutions to propel India to becoming a developed nation.

