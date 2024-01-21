GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boeing’s 777-9 takes off from Begumpet airport after captivating crowds at Wings India 2024

January 21, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Boeing’s latest widebody aircraft, the 777-9, took off from Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport on Sunday evening, marking a significant moment in aviation.

The destination for this flight is the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport in Guam, where it is scheduled to touch down on January 22 at approximately 7 a.m. local time. Subsequently, the aircraft will continue its journey to the King County International Airport (Boeing Field) in Seattle.

This flight signifies the first-ever landing of a 777-9 in India. During its participation in the four-day Wings India 2024 exhibition, the aircraft served as the main attraction, captivating the attention of both business professionals and the general public. Attendees flocked to capture moments with the impressive widebody jet, which was on static display. Some fortunate visitors even had the opportunity to tour the aircraft’s interior.

In addition to the Boeing 777-9, several other aircraft on static display at Begumpet airport, including Air India’s A350-941, IndiGo Cargo’s Airbus A321-211 and Air India Express’s Boeing 737 Max 8, embarked on their return journeys on Sunday evening. The exhibition featured a total of 25 aircraft and helicopters on static display.

