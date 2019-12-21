BJP trying to tarnish our image: Congress

The Telangana Congress has criticised the BJP’s ‘efforts to tarnish the image of the Congress’, saying it was against giving citizenship to Hindus from neighbouring countries.

At a press conference here, TPCC spokesperson Niranjan said the Congress was not against CAA as was being painted by the BJP but it wanted all eligible persons to be given citizenship irrespective of the religion. ‘Citizenship should not be linked to religion’ was what the Congress believed in.

He said no real Hindu would oppose citizenship to others on humanitarian grounds but the CAB was introduced with focus on excluding Muslims rather than including Hindus and others, he said.

VH plea

Former MP V. Hanmantha Rao demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao come out in the open, opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Telangana.

At a press conference here, he said KCR was cheating Muslims and the Scheduled Castes. When BJP ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could openly oppose NRC, why was KCR hesitating, he asked.

He said the Ambedkar statue promised by the government was yet to be realised while the government had stalled his efforts to install Ambedkar statue.