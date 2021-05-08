BJP, TRS govts let down the country, State: Uttam

‘COVID situation under-reported’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said the mismanagement of COVID treatment by both Central and State governments led to the country becoming unpopular in the eye of the world.

Appealing to Congress workers to participate in the fight against COVID by helping patients and those seeking medical assistance, he said since the governments had failed it was the responsibility of Congress workers to help those in need.

In a statement, he said that AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former president and MP Rahul Gandhi had instructed party leaders and workers to help COVID patients. He said the second wave had been spreading due to lack of foresight. The Central and State governments did not heed the advice of the scientists, health experts and opposition leaders on the spread of the second wave and their negligence has affected the country’s image in the world.

Criticising the BJP and TRS governments for “fishing in troubled waters” by holding elections during the pandemic, he said that every day more than 4 lakh new positive cases were being recorded and more than 4,000 people were dying because of them.

Ridiculing the statements of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar that the COVID situation was under control in the State, the MP said the number of positive cases and deaths were being under-reported. The State government had been misleading people by reducing the number of tests thereby showing less number of cases.

“Severe shortage of Remdesivir injection and ventilators is taking the toll on the lives of COVID patients. Taking this as an advantage private medical mafia has been fleecing people and the government was muted,” he said.

He demanded free treatment to COVID in Telangana like Andhra Pradesh and several Congress-ruled states.