BJP State president Bandi Sanjay resumes Praja Sangrama Yatra

Praja Sangrama Yatra came to an abrupt halt after Mr. Sanjay was taken into preventive custody by the police in Jangaon district

BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today resumed his third phase of padayatra christened ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ at Uppugal in Zaffergadh mandal, close to Pamnoor, where it came to an abrupt halt after he was taken into preventive custody by the police in Jangaon district on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Mr. Sanjay was arrested under Section 151 of Cr. PC at Pamnoor when he tried to stage a deeksha in protest against alleged illegal arrests of the BJP cadres during a demonstration in front of the TRS MLC Kavitha’s residence in Hyderabad on Monday.

Amid intense protests by the party cadres, Mr. Sanjay was shifted to his residence in Karimnagar the same day.

The Telangana High Court on Thursday granted permission for the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra after hearing a petition filed by the BJP Telangana unit seeking its nod for continuation of the padayatra.

Mr. Sanjay was accorded a traditional welcome by scores of the party cadres and local villagers amid beating of drums at Uppugal this morning, when he resumed his padayatra, BJP sources said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the TRS government, after its failed attempt to stall the padayatra, was now trying to halt the BJP’s public meeting slated to be held in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

“The ruling TRS dispensation is hell bent on stopping the public meeting for which our party has already taken permission,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed at Kunur village when a heated argument ensued between a local TRS cadre and the BJP workers minutes before the padayatra entered into the village. Police swung into action and dispersed them.