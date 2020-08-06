BJP rejects design of new Secretariat

The State unit of the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday condemned the unilateral confirmation and passing, at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrsekhar Rao, of new Secretariat building designs without taking Opposition parties into confidence.
"In a parliamentary democracy, it's a tradition and best practice to involve Opposition parties while making decisions which have a far-reaching impact on a state," observed official spokesman K. Krishna Saagar Rao.
The new Secretariat building design resembled Nizam-era architecture and did not look like a government administrative building.
"Why would Chief Minister KCR want to regress 500 years backwards to build a foreign ruler-inspired architecture for a modern Secretariat building," he wondered.
Spending over ₹400 crore of public exchequer, while demolishing an existing functional Secretariat building, was unwarranted during these current times and advised that modern administrative buildings be built with functional requirements in view.
"Telangana Secretariat building should reflect the current generation, contemporary Indian architecture and aspirations of a free Telangana state in the Indian Union, rather than representing the enslaved era of a foreign oppressor Nizam," said Mr. Rao.
Rejecting the new Secretariat building design, the party demanded that the Chief Minister convene an all-party meeting immediately to discuss alternative designs.
