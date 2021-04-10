BJP promises job opportunities

Kishan Reddy releases manifesto

Electing BJP candidate Ravi Kumar Naik in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll will help transform the constituency; on the other hand, Congress is a party of yesterday and electing Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate would also not yield anything, Minister of State (Home) G. Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

If Naik was elected, every mandal would get one skill development centre to generate livelihood opportunities, and eligible women would be provided loans under Mudra Yojana to make them entrepreneurs, he said.

Not only women of the constituency, but Dalits and tribals, students, the unemployed, farmers and local businesses would also get special treatment, as per the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto released by Mr. Kishan Reddy.

Addressing party cadre and locals at a private function hall in Haliya, the Minister said BJP’s victory in Nagarjunasagar was needed to effect a change in the State politics, much like what Dubbak victory and the large vote share the BJP had garnered in GHMC elections did.

He criticised Congress leader K. Jana Reddy “for zero development”, and the TRS for walking the Congress way. He pointed that the constituency had no degree college, its tourism potential remained untapped, important projects were shelved and even proposals not initiated for the promised juice factory for sweet lime farmers.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said the BJP would bring a ‘sea airport’ to Nagarjunasagar reservoir, tap tourism and create job opportunities, set up industries, a fruit research centre and a national agriculture research centre for increasing paddy production and Haliya municipality would be made a revenue division and Sagar-regional ring road industrial corridor set up.

Later, along with Mr. Ravi Naik and Dubbak legislator M. Raghunandan Rao, he toured various villages in Tripuraram mandal.