BJP petitions SEC

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appealed to the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure that all the mistakes in the photo electoral rolls be corrected forthwith and allow citizens, who have applied for inclusions in the lists after January 1, 2020, be allowed to do so.
In a memorandum to the SEC V. Nagi Reddy, the leaders led by S. Malla Reddy, Subash Chanderji and others wanted a change in election schedule so that at least one week time is available after the declaration of SC/ST/BC reservations are announced for looking into suggestions and objections.
The party also sought action to be taken against those officers responsible for the mistakes in the voters list and demanded those who had completed three years of service in a place be transferred out before the polls.
