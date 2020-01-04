Hyderabad

BJP petitions SEC

more-in

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appealed to the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure that all the mistakes in the photo electoral rolls be corrected forthwith and allow citizens, who have applied for inclusions in the lists after January 1, 2020, be allowed to do so.

In a memorandum to the SEC V. Nagi Reddy, the leaders led by S. Malla Reddy, Subash Chanderji and others wanted a change in election schedule so that at least one week time is available after the declaration of SC/ST/BC reservations are announced for looking into suggestions and objections.

The party also sought action to be taken against those officers responsible for the mistakes in the voters list and demanded those who had completed three years of service in a place be transferred out before the polls.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 12:17:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/bjp-petitions-sec/article30473708.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY