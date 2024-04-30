BJP Hyderabad nominee moves High Court

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Kompella Madhavi Latha filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to quash the criminal case registered against her by the Begumbazar police. Recently, a FIR was issued against her following a complaint alleging that she made a gesture of shooting an imaginary arrow aimed at a religious place at Siddiamber Bazar, based on which police registered a case under Section 295-A of the IPC. The petitioner contended that the content of the complaint did not constitute any cognisable offence. The plea is likely to come up for hearing in a day or two.