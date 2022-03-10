BJP cadre celebrate victory

Elated over the victory of the BJP in four States including Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous State, in the Assembly elections, the BJP cadre burst into celebrations by distributing sweets in Karimnagar and elsewhere in the old undivided Karimnagar district on Thursday. The jubilant party cadre danced to the traditional drum beat hailing the victory of the BJP in four of the total five States in the just concluded Assembly polls. They displayed banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders for leading the party on the path of victory in the crucial Assembly elections. Several local body elected representatives of the BJP and the activists of the party’s frontal organisations also took part in the celebrations.