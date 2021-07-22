BIS app to check product quality

Complaints can be lodged with the BIS in case a fraud is detected

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has developed a mobile app to help consumers verify the authenticity of a marked product, an article of hallmarked jewellery, electronic equipment and so on.

It will have an R-number based on which a complaint can be lodged with the BIS in case a fraud is detected. This app can be downloaded through Google App store. Head of the BIS Hyderabad branch K.V. Rao informed that every ‘ISI’ marked article has a ‘CWL’ number and if the product is genuine, the app will display complete details of the licence and will also display ‘not available’ if no such licence exists.

Complaints can be lodged through the app from where it will automatically get reflected under the complaint management system of BIS. In a communication to Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana, the scientist requested that information be put out in the municipal office premises across the State to create awareness among the public and also ensure procurement material subscribe to the specified standards. An offer to hold a workshop to sensitise the stakeholders was also made.

Joint director K. Phalgun Kumar directed municipal commissioners to adhere to the prescribed standard in an official communique with the BIS claiming to have developed more than 20,000 Indian standards in various fields. It has recently made domestic Indian standards free of cost which can downloaded from e-BIS integrated portal www.manakonline.in.