BioAsia 2024 to be held from Feb 26-28 with ‘Data and AI - Redefining Possibilities’ as theme

August 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The 21st edition of BioAsia 2024 will take place in Hyderabad from February 26 to 28 next year.

IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Saturday announced the schedule of BioAsia 2014. Themed ‘Data and AI: Redefining Possibilities’, BioAsia 2024 will explore the pivotal role of data-driven technologies and artificial intelligence in shaping the future of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. As the world increasingly harnesses the power of digital innovation, the theme aptly underscores the immense potential that lies at the intersection of technology and life sciences.

BioAsia 2024, being organised in partnership with EY, will delve deep into how the fusion of data sciences and life sciences can usher in transformative breakthroughs, paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable future.

BioAsia has consistently risen as a global platform that fosters meaningful dialogues among industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and innovators. BioAsia 2024 is set to elevate this legacy by assembling influential global leaders and participants from more than 50 countries, fostering collaborations and partnerships that transcend geographical boundaries.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Mr.Rama Rao said, “BioAsia has always been a catalyst for transformative ideas and partnerships. The theme of Data and AI speaks to Hyderabad’s unique convergence of technology and life sciences, shaping a new era of healthcare innovation. This flagship event is a testament to our commitment to fostering collaborations that drive progress and impact on a global scale. With the world’s leading minds converging in Hyderabad, we are set to explore the uncharted frontiers of this transformative era.”

This year’s theme will encapsulate the profound impact of data-driven technologies and artificial intelligence on the trajectory of healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. “BioAsia 2024 will unlock new dimensions in the world of life sciences and healthcare through the lens of Data and AI. It’s an event not to be missed,” said CEO of Telangana Life Sciences and BioAsia, Government of Telangana, Shakthi M. Nagappan.

“BioAsia 2024 is the embodiment of our vision to harness the potential of Data and AI to redefine healthcare possibilities globally. It is the perfect platform to explore the synergy between Data, AI, and Life Sciences, propelling us into a future of transformative healthcare” said IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.