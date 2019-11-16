Big cheer for budding cricketers

The smiles said it all when the young talent of Gowtham Model School emerged champions in The Hindu FIC Roots Inter-College T-20 cricket championship and the runner-up team of Chirec International School walked up to collect the trophy and medallions from former Ranji cricketer R.A. Swaroop, now chairman of HCA selection committee.

“It is never easy to win a T-20 tournament though from the outside, it looks like fun. You need fitness of a different level. I sincerely believe that these young cricketers would pursue the game with passion and commitment as they chase bigger goals,” Mr. Swaroop said.

He commended Roots and Gowtham School for giving young talent the platform. “In our playing days, the patronage to sports was confined to select schools in the city. You guys are very lucky and must make optimum use of it,” he told the young players. Mr. Swaroop also appreciated The Hindu for always being at the forefront of promoting sports in a big way for decades and added that the T-20 championship could well be the beginning of a new chapter in taking the game to other sectors like colleges and corporate groups too.

For his part, Roots Collegium chairman B.P. Padala said that their institution was determined to ensure all-round support to the students and make them complete personalities by putting sports and academics on par.

Special prizes were given to Varun Tej of Gowtham (player of the final) and Akshay of Chirec International School (best bowler).

Director of Gowtham Model School Srikanth and Regional Head, The Hindu (AP and Telangana), S.D.T. Rao graced the valedictory function.