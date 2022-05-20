Bids called for sale of 237 Rajiv Swagruha open plots in Karimnagar

The State government has set in motion the process to auction as many as 237 open plots in Angarika Township of the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd. (TRSCL) at Nusthulapur village of Thimmapur mandal near here.

In a notification issued on Friday, the district administration called for bids for sale of open plots in the township through an open auction tentatively slated to be held between June 20 and 26 at the Rythu Vedika in Thimmapur.

Of the total 819 open plots in Angarika township, as many as 237 plots, including 226 residential and 11 commercial, are up for sale in the first phase, official sources said.

The residential plots will be auctioned with an upset reserve price of ₹6,000 per square yard and the commercial plots with a price of ₹8,000 per sq. yd.

First time applicants (aspirant bidders) have to pay an uniform Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of ₹10,000 to participate in the open auction. The last date for payment of the EMD is June 19.

Earlier Rajiv Swagruha applicants who have paid registration fees of ₹3,000/₹5,000 can participate in the open auction on producing their original e-seva receipts of Rajiv Swagruha, sources in the TRSCL said.

Earlier applicants, who had withdrawn their registration fee, may also participate in the auction by furnishing a new DD for the same amount, sources added.

For further details, visit https://karimnagar.telangana.gov.in.

Meanwhile, Collector R.V. Karnan along with Additional Collector Garima Agrawal inspected the site of the township on Friday. He reviewed the arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming open auction of plots in a transparent manner.