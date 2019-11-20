Hyderabad

Bid to burn down MRO office foiled

The revenue staff on whom the petrol was doused by a villager at Chigurumamidi tahsildar office in Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

The revenue staff on whom the petrol was doused by a villager at Chigurumamidi tahsildar office in Karimnagar district on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Byarrangement

He was upset over delay in revenue officials redressing his land dispute

Even as the people of the State are yet to recover from the shocking incident of Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy being burnt alive by a villager, an aggrieved farmer doused petrol on the office furniture, computers and on some of the employees of Chigirumamidi Tahsildar office in Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

Sources said that a farmer, Kanakaiah, from Lambadipalli village of Chigurumamidi mandal had been visiting the tahsildar office since the last two years appealing to the revenue officials to look into a land dispute.

Mentally disturbed over the undue delay in solving his problem, the farmer reached the tahsildar office with a bottle of petrol and doused the same on the office computer, files and on some of the present staff — Rajanna, Divya, Anitha and Chander.

When he was about to light a matchbox, the revenue officials overpowered him and confined him in a room and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and took him into custody. The police said that they would register a criminal case and remand him to judicial custody.

The revenue officials said that there was no delay on their part for the redressal of his grievance. There was a land dispute between the brothers and there was no role of revenue officials in it, they maintained.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy warned of dealing firmly with people involved in the assault of the revenue and any government officials and obstructing their duties. Any attacks on the revenue and government officials would not be tolerated, he stated.

