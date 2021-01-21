Bhuvanesh sworn in new ATA president

It’s one of the oldest Telugu organisations in the USA

Bhuvanesh Bujala was sworn in the new president of the American Telugu Association (ATA) at a working group meeting in Nashville, Tennesse. He was handed over the responsibilities by the outgoing president Parmesh Bheemreddy.

Along with him a new team has also take over the responsibilities of one of the oldest Telugu organisations in North America that works to preserve Telugu cultural traditions and also acts as a bridge between the huge Telugu population in the United States of America. Under his leadership, the 17th ATA Conference is scheduled to be held in Washington DC from July 1 to 3, 2022.

Other members in the team include Hariprasad Reddy Lingala (secretary), Sainath Reddy Boyapalli (treasurer), Ramakrishna Reddy Ala (joint secretary) and Vijay Kundur (joint treasurer). Madhu Bommineni is the president-elect, who will succeed the present head. The ATA Board of Trustees was also elected and the members include Jayant Challa, Kashi Vishwanath Kotta, Parashuram Pinnapureddy, Sharada Singireddy, Somasekhar Nalla, Tirupati Reddy Erramreddy, Hanu Thirumala Reddy, Prashil Gookanti, Raghuveer Reddy, Ram Annadi, Ravinder Gudur, Rinda Sama, Sarath Vemula, Sudhir Bandaru and Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Thupally.

Mr. Bhuvanesh, who hails from Gummadam village in Wanaparthy district said ATA has decided to expand its emergency services to every State in the USA with the service number ‘1-844-ATA-SEVA’. The new president, who holds a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from JNTU, went to the USA in 1992 for his Masters in Computer Science from NYIT. He runs an IT firm and has been an active member of ATA since 2006 and served in many capacities.