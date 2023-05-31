HamberMenu
‘Bhoomi puja’ held for TTD’s ₹ 20-crore temple in Karimnagar

The proposed temple will come up on 10 acres land at Padmanagar

May 31, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Priests from Tirumala performing ‘Bhoomi puja’ for construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Karimnagar on Wednesday. 

Priests from Tirumala performing ‘Bhoomi puja’ for construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Karimnagar on Wednesday. 

The ‘Bhoomi puja’ for construction of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)’s Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple on the lines of the Tirumala temple was performed by priests from the Andhra Pradesh-based famous Tirumala hill shrine here on Wednesday.

The proposed TTD’s temple will come up on 10 acres land at Padmanagar at an estimated cost of ₹ 20 crore. Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, the ‘Bhoomi puja’ was performed by the TTD priests on the construction site.

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Minister for Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare G. Kamalakar and Collector R.V. Karnan were among those present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subba Reddy said the TTD has decided to build Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple with an outlay of ₹20 crore in Karimnagar following directions issued by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy in response to a request made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in this regard.

Four Mada streets will be laid around the proposed temple and the spacious temple complex will have prakarams, mandapams and other main structures besides a temple tank and a temple kitchen (potu).

All daily rituals and sevas including ‘kainkaryam’ and ‘naivedyam’ will be performed by the TTD priests on the lines of Tirumala shrine at the proposed temple in Karimnagar.

Mr Vinod Kumar said the proposed TTD temple complex will turn Karimnagar into a spiritual hub. The temple will be constructed by the TTD under the supervision of its stapatis.

Mr Kamalakar thanked the Chief Minister for allotting ten acres land for the TTD temple in Karimnagar and the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for positively responding to the Telangana government’s request for its construction.

Telangana / religion and belief

