Bhima Jewels opens two stores in Hyderabad

Inaugural product offers on gold, diamond jewellery and silver articles announced

Bhima Jewels, a leading retailer in gold and diamond jewellery, with over 50 stores across India and the UAE, has opened two retail outlets at Somajiguda and A.S. Rao Nagar.

Labour and Employment Minister Ch. Malla Reddy, Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender and Musheerabad MLA Mutta Gopal inaugurated the stores.

With its 97-year legacy, Bhima Jewels plan to invest ₹1,000 crore here over the next two to three years which would generate more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs. In a release, the management said more stores would come up at Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar and other locations spread across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“We are thrilled to expand in Telangana with the flagship store in Hyderabad. We believe that the customers of Telangana will appreciate the variety of designs and our exquisite craftsmanship. Hyderabad is the fastest growing city in the country and has immense potential for growth and quality of life,” Bhima Jewels Chairman B. Bindhu Madhav said.

Managing director Abhishek Bindhu Madhav said they are expanding to new destinations by tapping into the investment opportunities they offer. “Our research shows that the Hyderabad consumer desires an upgraded experience, and we are investing to meet the expectations of the consumer, starting with our signature stores across Hyderabad,” he said.

As a part of the launch, Bhima Jewels announced inaugural product offers on gold and diamond jewellery and silver articles. Customers can avail up to ₹250 off per gram on gold jewellery, up to ₹15,000 off on diamond jewellery and ₹3,000 off on the purchase of 1 kg silver. Apart from these, there are transactional offers for which a customer will receive assured gifts with every purchase, and a gift coupon. Customers also stand a chance to win 1 kg gold through a lucky draw based on their purchases.