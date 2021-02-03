Bhatti to embark on yatra from Feb. 9

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) headed by its leader Bhatti Vikramarka will take up a one-week farmers yatra in Telangana from February 9 to 16 where the team will directly meet farmers to discuss the issues concerning them.
The tour will begin from Bheemsar village in Adilabad district on February 9 and end at Tandra village in Jadcherla on February 16.
Mr. Bhatti and his team will stay overnight in the villages and give farmers an assurance that the Congress would be there to fight on their issues and rights.
The tour will cover Adilabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Manthani, Jagityal, Korutla, Nizamabad, Banswada, Narayankhed, Zaheerabad, Vikarabad and Jadcherla constituencies.
