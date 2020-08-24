BGUS and VHP stage protests across State

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samiti and Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday staged peaceful protests across Telangana against the State government’s restrictions on Ganesh Navratri celebrations.
VHP State president Bhagvanth Rao, who participated in the protest at Khairatabad Ganesh, accused the State government of not allowing people to celebrate Hindu festivals without restrictions.
“Though the State government is claiming that there are no restrictions on celebrating festivals, then why did the police approach the organisers of the Ganesh samithis across the State and asked them not to install the idols this year? Who gave them the authority,” he questioned.
He said that for the past 10 days, the police are going to each mandap organisers with local politicians asking them not to conduct the festival.
“As per which government order are the police approaching and bring pressure on the organisers,” he asked.
Dr. Rao said that the State government supported the festivals of other religions even during the COVID-19 lockdown, but why is it putting so many restrictions on the Ganesh festival.
There are no containment zones in the State now and even the Centre has lifted all restrictions, he said.
He stated that the VHP will constitute a legal committee against the ‘atrocities’ of the State government and lodge complaints against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy.
