Tejasvi Surya seeks to 'change Hyderabad', triggers Twitter storm

Bangalore South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya triggered a Twitter storm on Monday during his visit to the city where he addressed a ‘Change Hyderabad’ campaign.
The BJP leader posted details about his meeting in the city by changing its name.
For a few hours in the afternoon, an unprintable word in Telugu trended as a hashtag added to Tejasvi Surya’s name. The Hindu is not printing the word whose implied meaning is go away. It quickly degenerated into a battle of IT cells with liberal use of expletives.
The MP was in the city to campaign for BJP candidates contesting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.
A linguistic parallel had played out in Kerala during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s in 2016 with #PoMoneModi. While the phrase in Malayalam was a play on a movie dialogue, some non-Telugu users had to use urban dictionary to get the meaning of the Telugu cuss word.
