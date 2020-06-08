Hyderabad

Beedi workers’ union serves strike notice on managements

Telangana Bahujana Beedi Karmika Sangham (TBBKS) affiliated to Bahujan Labour Trade Union has given a strike notice to Beedi Managements’ Association demanding the implementation of new wage agreement for beedi rollers and packers as the old one came to an end on May 31.

The TBBKS leaders led by its president S. Sidhiramulu handed over the demand notice to the Beedi Manufacturers’ Association president Sriprakash at the association office at Gajulpet here on Monday.

Mr. Sidhiramulu said that the biennial old agreement came to an end, and hence the association needs to enter into a new agreement with the beedi workers. He said that the workers were demanding payment of ₹400 for rolling 1,000 beedis and for packers there must be 75 per cent hike on the present pay or ₹24,000 fixed salary per month.

The other demands included equal payment for equal work, payment of ₹20,000 for monthly wage for batti and chatan and other category workers and ₹20,000 compensation for all category employees for the lockdown period.

Work guarantee for 26 days, supply of sufficient tendu leaves for 1,000 beedies, provision of PF and ESI facilities and wages as per the G.O. 41 are also among their demands.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 9:46:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/beedi-workers-union-serves-strike-notice-on-managements/article31781474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY