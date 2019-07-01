Beedi workers out on the streets

Beedi workers under the banner of TS Pragatisheela Beedi Workers’ Union staged a dharna in front of Mandal Praja Parishad offices across the erstwhile undivided Nizamabad district on Monday demanding increase in pension from ₹1,000 to ₹2,016 as promised by the TRS before the elections.

Even after six months after the polls, the TRS has not taken any decision on the implementation of a new pension scheme, said V. Prabhakar, secretary, CPI (ML)-New Democracy, Armoor division, while addressing the gathering of beedi workers.

He demanded the implementation of the pension scheme for all categories of workers in beedi companies and do away with the norm of providing pension to only those who have Employees Provident Fund (EPF) membership.

He also said errors during the Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS) with regard to beedi workers should be corrected by the local authorities.

Meanwhile, beedi workers staged dharnas in front of mandal offices at some places under the banner of Centre of Indian Trade Unions asking the government to fulfil similar demands.