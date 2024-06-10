GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bank of Baroda, TG Disaster Response and Fire Services Dept ink MoU 

Published - June 10, 2024 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Under the MoU, the bank will extend its Baroda Police Salary Package to the department’s serving personnel and pensioners. 

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services department to extend its Baroda Police Salary Package to the latter’s serving personnel and pensioners.

Multiple benefits are available under the package, including up to ₹1.30 crore personal accident insurance cover in the event of death on duty and up to ₹1.26 crore off duty. Permanent total disability cover up to ₹80 lakh, ₹5 lakh personal life insurance as well as special offers on Yoddha retail loans, debit and credit cards form part of the package.

Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department Director General Y. Nagi Reddy and BoB General Manager and Zonal Head (Hyderabad zone) Ritesh Kumar signed the MoU.

“Grateful to Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department for choosing to bank with us. Signing of the MoU gives opportunity to serve the brave men and women diligently serving the people of the State and fulfil their banking needs with a full range of products and services,” Mr. Kumar said.

Bank of Baroda had already signed an MoU with Telangana State Police Department and Telangana Special Protection Force, the bank said in a release.

