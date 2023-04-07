Bandi Sanjay released from jail, prohibitory orders imposed in Karimnagar

April 07, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was released from the District Jail in Karimnagar this morning after a Hanamkonda court granted him bail in the case of circulation of SSC Hindi exam question paper on WhatsApp on Thursday night.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 of the Cr.PC in the areas surrounding the District Jail, IB Chowrasta, and Venkateshwara temple in the town with effect from 6 am this morning, police said.

A host of BJP district leaders were present when the BJP State chief walked out of the jail.

Speaking to the media shortly after coming out of the jail, Mr Sanjay came down heavily on the BRS regime in the State accusing it of implicating him in a false case.

“If someone shares the question paper on WhatsApp in what way I am connected to it.” he asked. “Who is behind the leak of the SSC Telugu exam question paper. Let the BRS dispensation order a judicial probe by a sitting judge into all the incidents of question paper leaks to unravel the facts, he said.

He charged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with remaining “insensitive” to the agony of lakhs of unemployed youths in the aftermath of the TSPSC question paper leak.

A huge march of unemployed youths will be organised in Warangal soon, he added.

A posse of police raided my house around Tuesday midnight and picked me up while I was preparing to attend the death ritual of my mother-in-law the next day, in a rude manner, the Karimnagar MP charged.

They forcibly took me into custody without explaining the reason and giving any notice, before moving me from one place to other in police vehicles for several hours, Mr Sanjay rued.

I will move a privilege notice against them and take legal recourse, he said.

He alleged that the BRS regime was hell bent on making false allegations against the Centre ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on Saturday.

“How can the Centre privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) when the Telangana government holds 51% stakes in the SCCL whereas the Centre’s stake in the coal company is only 49%,” he said, terming the charges against the Centre as “baseless” and “politically motivated.”

Mr Sanjay said, “The false propaganda against the Centre is a deliberate act to divert public attention from the inept, corrupt and dictatorial BRS regime.”

The Prime Minister is slated to visit Secunderabad on Saturday to flag off the Vande Bharat train to Tirupati and launch a slew of development works including laying of the foundation stone for the modernisation of Secunderabad railway station.

