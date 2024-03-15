GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ban on drones during PM, President’s visit to Hyderabad

March 15, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Given Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu‘s visit to Hyderabad, the city Commissioner of Police and Executive Magistrate K. Sreenivasa Reddy banned remotely controlled drones, para gliders and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft over 20 kilometres of the State Secretariat Complex in the city.  

The order will remain in force for two days – March 15 and 16, the official said.  

Further, the prohibition of drones is also to be enforced within 5 kms from the parameter of Hyderabad Airport and within 3 kms from the parameter of any civil, private or defence airports.  

This comes after a notification from the Union Home Ministry dated January 20, 2023, highlighting non-authorised drones hovering over VIP processions for filming and photography.  

Non-compliance may lead to penalty under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against the Government of India), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the notification informed.  

Hyderabad / Telangana

