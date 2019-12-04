Hyderabad

Bahadurpura Police register case against MLA Raja Singh

Bahadurpura Police registered a case against Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly making a derogatory statement against a community’s idol. A resident of Kishannbagh lodged a complaint with the police, against a statement made by the Goshamahal MLA about people who were accused of rape and murder of 27-year-old veterinarian in Shadnagar.

Mr Raja Singh uploaded a video on November 29. Citing a statement made in the video, the complainant requested police to take strict action against Mr Raja Singh at the earliest. The police said that they registered a case after going through the video.

“A case under Section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) was registered against Mr Raja Singh,” said A Narsimha Rao, Bahadurpura Police Sub-Inspector.

